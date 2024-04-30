Apr 30, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Yum China First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Florence Lip, Investor Relations Senior Director. Please go ahead.
Florence Lip - Yum China Holdings, Inc. - Senior Director of IR
Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining Yum China's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call.
On today's call are our CEO, Ms. Joey Wat; and our CFO, Mr. Andy Yeung.
I'd like to remind everyone that our earnings call and investment materials contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to future events and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statement in our earnings release and the risk factors included in our filings with the SEC.
This call also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. You should carefully consider the comparable GAAP measures.
Q1 2024 Yum China Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 30, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
