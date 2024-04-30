Q1 2024 Yum China Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Yum China First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Florence Lip, Investor Relations Senior Director. Please go ahead.



Florence Lip - Yum China Holdings, Inc. - Senior Director of IR



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining Yum China's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call.



On today's call are our CEO, Ms. Joey Wat; and our CFO, Mr. Andy Yeung.



I'd like to remind everyone that our earnings call and investment materials contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to future events and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statement in our earnings release and the risk factors included in our filings with the SEC.



This call also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. You should carefully consider the comparable GAAP measures.