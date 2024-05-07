Imax Corp (IMAX) CTO & EVP Calamera Pablo Sells Company Shares

Calamera Pablo, Chief Technology Officer & Executive Vice President of Imax Corp (IMAX, Financial), has sold 6,130 shares of the company on April 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $17.05 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $104,516.50.

Imax Corp is a global entertainment technology company, specializing in motion-picture technologies and presentations. The company is known for its immersive cinematic experiences, with a network of proprietary theatres and partnerships with traditional theatres worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,646 shares of Imax Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 6 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Imax Corp were trading at $17.05, giving the company a market cap of $898.834 million.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 35.58, which is above the industry median of 18.85 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price and a GF Value of $22.33, Imax Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Imax Corp, providing investors with a visual representation of insider transactions over the past year.

The GF Value image provides a visual guide to the stock's valuation, comparing the current share price to the intrinsic value estimated by GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.