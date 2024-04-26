Mueller Industries Inc (MLI, Financial) has recently experienced an insider sell according to the latest SEC Filing. On April 26, 2024, Jeffrey Martin, the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer of the company, sold 52,436 shares. Mueller Industries Inc is a leading manufacturer in the copper and brass industries. The company's products include a wide range of copper tubes, fittings, and line sets used in plumbing, HVAC, refrigeration, and industrial applications. They also produce brass and copper alloy rods, bars, and shapes, along with aluminum and copper impact extrusions. Over the past year, Jeffrey Martin has sold a total of 99,716 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction continues a trend of insider selling at Mueller Industries Inc, with a total of 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Mueller Industries Inc were trading at $57.25, giving the company a market cap of $6.596 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 11.64, which is lower than the industry median of 22.97 and also lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GF Value, Mueller Industries Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.04, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. While the reasons behind an insider's decision to sell can vary, consistent selling by insiders may lead market participants to scrutinize the company's valuation and future prospects more closely.

