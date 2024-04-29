TE Connectivity Ltd Director Mark Trudeau Sells Company Shares

On April 29, 2024, Mark Trudeau, Director of TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL, Financial), sold 7,044 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a series of insider activities observed over the past year, where Mark Trudeau has sold a total of 7,044 shares and made no purchases.

TE Connectivity Ltd is a global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. The company operates in various segments, including transportation, industrial applications, and communications solutions, providing connectivity and sensor solutions that are essential in today's increasingly connected world.

The insider transaction history for TE Connectivity Ltd shows a pattern of insider sales, with 6 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of TE Connectivity Ltd were trading at $141.49, giving the company a market cap of $43.735 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 13.07, below both the industry median of 23.79 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, TE Connectivity Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, suggest a valuation that is lower than the industry average, potentially indicating a more attractive investment profile compared to peers.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by Director Mark Trudeau may attract attention from the market, considering the overall insider selling trend at TE Connectivity Ltd.

