TE Connectivity Ltd Director Mark Trudeau Sells Company Shares

On April 29, 2024, Mark Trudeau, Director of TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL, Financial), sold 7,044 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a series of insider activities observed over the past year, where Mark Trudeau has sold a total of 7,044 shares and made no purchases.

TE Connectivity Ltd is a global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. The company operates in various segments, including transportation, industrial applications, and communications solutions, providing connectivity and sensor solutions that are essential in today's increasingly connected world.

The insider transaction history for TE Connectivity Ltd shows a pattern of insider sales, with 6 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of TE Connectivity Ltd were trading at $141.49, giving the company a market cap of $43.735 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 13.07, below both the industry median of 23.79 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, TE Connectivity Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, suggest a valuation that is lower than the industry average, potentially indicating a more attractive investment profile compared to peers.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by Director Mark Trudeau may attract attention from the market, considering the overall insider selling trend at TE Connectivity Ltd.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
