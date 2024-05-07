JB Hunt Transport Services Inc CEO Acquires Company Shares

John Roberts, CEO of JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT, Financial), has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 6,200 shares on April 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has expanded John Roberts's ownership in the logistics and transportation provider, reflecting a continued commitment to the company's future.

Over the past year, the insider has executed a total of 6,200 shares bought and has not sold any shares. This latest acquisition is part of a broader insider trading pattern at JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, where there have been 2 insider buys and 20 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent share purchase, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc was trading at $161.06 per share, giving the company a market cap of $16.734 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 25.74, above both the industry median of 14.38 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $178.40, results in a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.9, indicating that JB Hunt Transport Services Inc is Fairly Valued at the current price level.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc specializes in providing safe and reliable transportation services across North America. The company's services include intermodal, dedicated contract services, integrated capacity solutions, and truckload, among others. With a focus on innovation and customer service, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc continues to be a leader in the logistics and transportation industry.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric developed by GuruFocus, taking into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

