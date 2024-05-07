US Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA, Financial), a diversified minerals and materials company, has seen a recent insider transaction according to the latest SEC Filing. Zach Carusona, the Executive Vice President & President of Industrial & Specialty Products, has sold 42,605 shares of the company on April 26, 2024. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 42,605 shares sold and no shares purchased. The insider transaction history for US Silica Holdings Inc shows a lack of insider buying over the past year, with zero insider buys recorded. However, there have been four insider sells during the same period, indicating a trend of insider selling. On the valuation front, US Silica Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $15.55 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.216 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 8.32, which is lower than the industry median of 11.315 and also below the company's historical median. With the current price and a GF Value of $12.38, US Silica Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by EVP & President, ISP Zach Carusona adds to the data points that investors may consider when evaluating their positions in US Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA).

