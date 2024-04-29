ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Market Challenges with Strategic Focus

Despite a mixed revenue landscape, ON Semiconductor demonstrates resilience with strategic advancements in automotive and power solutions.

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.86 billion, down 5% year-over-year.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 45.9%.
  • Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: $1.08.
  • Automotive Revenue: $1 billion, up 3% year-over-year.
  • Industrial Revenue: $476 million, down 14% year-over-year.
  • Power Solutions Group Revenue: $874 million, up 2% year-over-year.
  • Analog and Mixed Signal Group Revenue: $697 million, down 6% year-over-year.
  • Intelligent Sensing Group Revenue: $292 million, down 18% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Gross Margin: 45.8%.
  • GAAP Operating Margin: 28.2%.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Margin: 29%.
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share: $1.04.
  • Free Cash Flow: $276 million, representing 15% of revenue.
  • Capital Expenditures: $222 million, capital intensity of 12%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank asked about the linearity of demand in Q1 and the outlook for the silicon carbide market.
A: CEO Hassane El-Khoury noted a slowdown in demand post-Chinese New Year, particularly in automotive. He emphasized that growth expectations for silicon carbide are based on share gains from specific vehicle platforms and designs, despite early-year uncertainties about market sell-through.

Q: Thad Trent was asked about factors affecting gross margin, including utilization and operational efficiencies.
A: CFO Thad Trent explained that each point of utilization improvement could enhance gross margins by 15 to 20 basis points. He highlighted ongoing efforts to optimize costs and improve operational efficiency, particularly at East Fishkill, contributing positively to gross margins.

Q: Vivek Arya from Bank of America Securities inquired about the outlook for the second half of the year and inventory strategies.
A: CEO Hassane El-Khoury discussed seeing signs of market stabilization but stopped short of predicting a recovery. He mentioned plans to increase distribution inventory in preparation for new product ramps.

Q: Christopher Danely from Citi asked about the performance and expectations around silicon carbide, including gross margins and pricing.
A: CEO Hassane El-Khoury reassured that silicon carbide gross margins are stable and expected to improve as utilization increases and new, more efficient products ramp up.

Q: Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler questioned the inventory levels at OEMs and distributors and the stability of pricing.
A: CEO Hassane El-Khoury confirmed stable pricing under long-term supply agreements and described inventory levels as healthy, anticipating normalization in the second half of the year.

Q: Toshiya Hari from Goldman Sachs probed into the diversification of the silicon carbide customer base and growth in the data center market.
A: CEO Hassane El-Khoury highlighted ongoing customer diversification in silicon carbide, particularly in China and Europe. He also noted significant opportunities and investments in the data center market, driven by the rise of AI and increased power requirements.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.