Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Strategic Wins

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) showcases strong quarterly performance with significant sales growth and strategic operational improvements.

51 minutes ago
Summary
  • Global Retail Sales Growth: 7.3% increase excluding foreign currency impact.
  • U.S. Retail Sales Growth: Increased by 7.8%.
  • International Retail Sales Growth: Grew 6.8%, excluding foreign currency impact.
  • U.S. Same-Store Sales: Increased by 5.6%.
  • Carryout Same-Store Sales: Up 9.5%.
  • Delivery Same-Store Sales: Increased by 2.9%.
  • Net New U.S. Stores: Added 20 stores, total 6,874.
  • Net New International Stores: Added 144 stores.
  • Income from Operations: Increased by 19.4%, excluding negative foreign currency impact.
  • Supply Chain Gross Margins: Improved due to procurement productivity and decreased food basket costs.
  • Projected U.S. Franchise Store Profit: Targeting $170,000 average for 2024.
  • Operating Income Growth Forecast: 8% increase year-over-year, excluding foreign currency impact.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 29, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the expectations for Domino's Pizza's U.S. same-store sales for the remainder of 2024?
A: Russell J. Weiner, CEO of Domino's Pizza, indicated that while specific quarterly forecasts were not provided, the company aims to exceed the baseline of 3% growth each quarter, focusing on the repeatability of their successful strategies.

Q: Can you elaborate on the impact of the loyalty program on Domino's sales and customer engagement?
A: CEO Russell J. Weiner explained that the revamped loyalty program has significantly contributed to transaction growth, particularly by engaging carryout customers and light users more effectively than before, which is expected to continue driving sales.

Q: How did the promotional strategies, particularly the new "You Tip, We Tip" campaign, impact customer perception and sales?
A: Russell J. Weiner highlighted that the campaign's innovative approach to tipping has not only increased promotional activity but also enhanced customer engagement and discussion around Domino's, contributing positively to sales.

Q: What are the financial expectations for Domino's in terms of supply chain margins and overall profitability for 2024?
A: CFO Sandeep Reddy clarified that while Q1 saw better-than-expected margin improvement, the full-year expectations remain unchanged, with planned investments expected to balance out procurement productivity benefits.

Q: How is the introduction of New York Style Pizza expected to influence Domino's product portfolio and customer base?
A: CEO Russell J. Weiner expressed that the New York Style Pizza targets a different customer segment that prefers thinner, foldable crusts, and is expected to attract new customers, particularly through its inclusion in the $6.99 mix and match offer.

Q: What are the projected impacts of Domino's expansion into third-party delivery platforms like UberEATS?
A: Russell J. Weiner shared insights on the initial performance and customer demographics on UberEATS, noting that the platform is drawing younger, incremental customers. The promotional nature of the platform is being actively managed to align with Domino's strategic pricing and promotional goals.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.