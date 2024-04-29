Revvity Inc (RVTY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Surpassing Expectations with Strong Margins and Cash Flow

Despite a slight revenue decline, Revvity Inc reports robust margins and cash flow, alongside optimistic growth in key segments.

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Summary
  • Organic Revenue Decline: 3% decline, better than mid-single-digit decline expectation.
  • Adjusted Operating Margins: 25.5%, approximately 100 basis points above expectations.
  • Free Cash Flow: Over $130 million, marking strong performance for the quarter.
  • Adjusted EPS: $0.98, $0.05 above the midpoint of expectations.
  • Immunodiagnostics Growth: Low double digits in the quarter.
  • Newborn Screening Growth: Mid-single-digit growth overall.
  • Life Sciences Revenue: $303 million, down 8% organically.
  • Diagnostics Revenue: $347 million, flat reported, 1% organic growth.
  • Total Adjusted Revenues: $650 million for the quarter.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the overall market conditions and how they impacted the quarter's performance?
A: (Prahlad R. Singh - CEO, President & Director) The market has stabilized, and while the Diagnostics business continues to perform well, the Reagent side of Life Sciences faced challenges due to licensing pressures. Despite a slow start to the year with delayed customer budget finalizations, trends in March and April have been more optimistic, supporting the full-year expectations.

Q: What specific challenges and trends are you observing in the Life Sciences segment, particularly in reagents and pharma/biotech?
A: (Maxwell Krakowiak - Senior VP & CFO) The reagent business saw growth in academic and government sectors, which mainly involves the BioLegend portfolio, while pharma/biotech was slower to start the year. The company has observed improvements in March and April, reinforcing confidence in the full-year outlook.

Q: How are the recent strategic acquisitions integrating into Revvity's operations, and what impact do they have on the company's positioning in the market?
A: (Prahlad R. Singh - CEO, President & Director) The acquisitions, particularly in Life Sciences reagents, align with long-term market investments in biomolecules and cell and gene therapy. These acquisitions have enhanced Revvity's recurring revenue streams and positioned the company well in differentiated markets.

Q: Could you elaborate on the performance and expectations for the Software Signals business, especially with the new SaaS-based offerings?
A: (Prahlad R. Singh - CEO, President & Director) The Software Signals business has launched several new products that address customer needs directly from feedback, showing strong initial traction. These offerings are expected to support long-term growth in high single to low double digits annually.

Q: What are the financial expectations for Q2, particularly concerning organic growth and the impact of variable pricing and cost management?
A: (Maxwell Krakowiak - Senior VP & CFO) For Q2, the company expects low single-digit decline in organic revenue, with reagents improving sequentially. The robust growth in Newborn and Immunodiagnostics businesses observed in Q1 might not repeat in Q2, leading to conservative growth expectations.

Q: How is the Immunodiagnostics business performing, particularly in the U.S., and what are the growth drivers?
A: (Prahlad R. Singh - CEO, President & Director) The U.S. is a significant growth driver for the Immunodiagnostics business, growing at a 20% CAGR since acquisition. The business is still in early growth phases in the U.S., with potential for substantial expansion as more products receive FDA approval.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.