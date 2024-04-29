Release Date: April 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the overall market conditions and how they impacted the quarter's performance?

A: (Prahlad R. Singh - CEO, President & Director) The market has stabilized, and while the Diagnostics business continues to perform well, the Reagent side of Life Sciences faced challenges due to licensing pressures. Despite a slow start to the year with delayed customer budget finalizations, trends in March and April have been more optimistic, supporting the full-year expectations.

Q: What specific challenges and trends are you observing in the Life Sciences segment, particularly in reagents and pharma/biotech?

A: (Maxwell Krakowiak - Senior VP & CFO) The reagent business saw growth in academic and government sectors, which mainly involves the BioLegend portfolio, while pharma/biotech was slower to start the year. The company has observed improvements in March and April, reinforcing confidence in the full-year outlook.

Q: How are the recent strategic acquisitions integrating into Revvity's operations, and what impact do they have on the company's positioning in the market?

A: (Prahlad R. Singh - CEO, President & Director) The acquisitions, particularly in Life Sciences reagents, align with long-term market investments in biomolecules and cell and gene therapy. These acquisitions have enhanced Revvity's recurring revenue streams and positioned the company well in differentiated markets.

Q: Could you elaborate on the performance and expectations for the Software Signals business, especially with the new SaaS-based offerings?

A: (Prahlad R. Singh - CEO, President & Director) The Software Signals business has launched several new products that address customer needs directly from feedback, showing strong initial traction. These offerings are expected to support long-term growth in high single to low double digits annually.

Q: What are the financial expectations for Q2, particularly concerning organic growth and the impact of variable pricing and cost management?

A: (Maxwell Krakowiak - Senior VP & CFO) For Q2, the company expects low single-digit decline in organic revenue, with reagents improving sequentially. The robust growth in Newborn and Immunodiagnostics businesses observed in Q1 might not repeat in Q2, leading to conservative growth expectations.

Q: How is the Immunodiagnostics business performing, particularly in the U.S., and what are the growth drivers?

A: (Prahlad R. Singh - CEO, President & Director) The U.S. is a significant growth driver for the Immunodiagnostics business, growing at a 20% CAGR since acquisition. The business is still in early growth phases in the U.S., with potential for substantial expansion as more products receive FDA approval.

