Release Date: April 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the key drivers behind the shift in domestic commitments and exports for 2024?

A: Joseph Craft, Chairman of the Board, President, CEO of General Partner, explained that the shift was due to negotiations extending some tons into future years, influenced by low natural gas prices. He noted that natural gas production is being curtailed to bring the market into balance, with expectations of stronger prices towards year-end. The weather this summer will also impact this dynamic.

Q: Can you provide insights on the pricing of the contracts entered into during the quarter?

A: Joseph Craft mentioned that the pricing for new contracts was significantly higher than current spot market prices, reflecting expectations of increasing natural gas demand due to LNG growth. Customers recognize the need for adequate margins to sustain long-term investments in the industry.

Q: How is ARLP handling the Baltimore Port outage?

A: Joseph Craft clarified that ARLP was not significantly impacted by the Baltimore Port outage, as their shipments primarily use other routes. There has been no material direct or indirect impact from the outage on their operations.

Q: What are the expectations for coal prices and export volumes for the remainder of 2024?

A: Joseph Craft indicated that while first and second quarter sales reflect contracted prices, they anticipate export pricing to be lower in the latter half of the year, aligning with their guidance range if they achieve expected prices in the $110 million to $120 million API2 range.

Q: Could you elaborate on the Bitcoin mining activities, including the rationale and potential risks?

A: Cary Marshall, CFO and Senior VP, explained that Bitcoin mining began as a way to monetize excess power at their mining operations. They mine Bitcoin to cover operating expenses and have accumulated 425 Bitcoin valued at about $30 million. They also rent out extra capacity to other miners, minimizing exposure and leveraging low energy costs.

Q: What is the strategy for the oil and gas business going forward, particularly in terms of commodity focus?

A: Joseph Craft stated that ARLP's focus remains on the liquids side of the oil and gas sector, particularly in the Permian Basin. While they are expanding into areas with more gas exposure, like the Delaware, the strategy remains focused on liquids.

