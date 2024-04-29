Woodward Inc (WWD) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Performance and Optimistic Guidance

Woodward Inc reports robust growth in aerospace and industrial segments, with significant financial achievements and strategic insights for the future.

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $835 million, up 16% year-over-year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.56, adjusted EPS $1.62.
  • Aerospace Segment Sales: $498 million, up 14%.
  • Industrial Segment Sales: $338 million, up 20%.
  • Free Cash Flow: $88 million for the first half of fiscal 2024.
  • Capital Expenditures: $56 million for the first half of fiscal 2024.
  • Effective Tax Rate: 19.1% for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Net Cash from Operating Activities: $144 million for the first half of fiscal 2024.
  • Leverage: 1.2x EBITDA at the end of the second quarter.
  • Dividends: $28 million returned to stockholders in the first half of fiscal 2024.
  • Fiscal 2024 Guidance: Net sales expected to be between $3.25 billion and $3.35 billion.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Your increased guidance on the Aerospace side going from 10% to 14%, now 12% to 14%, what is that attributable to? Is it OE aftermarket? And could you address where you currently sit in terms of MAX rates and MAX rates and 787 rates?
A: Charles P. Blankenship, CEO & Chairman of Woodward, Inc., explained that the guidance adjustment is based on tighter visibility for the remainder of the year, with both OEM and aftermarket performing well. Regarding MAX and 787 rates, he noted that Woodward is closely aligned with customer signals and has not seen strong indications to reduce rates in the next quarter. Adjustments might be seen in the fourth quarter, but this is incorporated in their guidance.

Q: Can you say what the price realizations were this quarter and how that splits between the segments?
A: William F. Lacey, Executive VP & CFO of Woodward, Inc., mentioned that price realization was just below 8% at the company level, with each segment contributing fairly to this outcome.

Q: It looks like you ended the quarter with about $317 million of cash on the balance sheet, and you didn't buy back any stock this quarter. Does this reflect a change in your capital allocation priorities?
A: Charles P. Blankenship clarified that there is no change in capital allocation priorities. The situation reflects timing and other decisions, and there is a raised priority on buybacks to offset dilution and return cash to shareholders.

Q: Often when a new CEO comes in, a new CFO, you implement a lean program or some other kind of operating system. It can take a while to bear fruit. You've had very good results so far. How is that taking place?
A: Charles P. Blankenship discussed Woodward's ongoing lean journey, emphasizing the challenge of acclimating new team members. He highlighted the potential for significant productivity improvements over the next 2-3 years.

Q: On the Industrial guidance revision, can you parse out how much of that was China truck versus non-China truck?
A: William F. Lacey indicated that the guidance revision for the Industrial segment reflects both the performance in the first half and expectations for the China on-highway business, which is anticipated to remain consistent.

Q: Was there anything in the Aerospace -- a great performance. So anything sort of, I'll say, onetime nature there? Just trying to sort of square what you did in the second quarter with sort of the guide for the rest of the year.
A: William F. Lacey explained that the Aerospace segment's performance benefited from good service sales and mix but emphasized that the guidance for the rest of the year remains solid, factoring in potential supply chain and OEM demand challenges.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.