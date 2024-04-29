Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Financial Recovery and Expanding Market Reach

Despite a slight revenue dip, Ekso Bionics reports improved margins and net loss, alongside promising developments in Medicare approvals and international growth.

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $3.8 million for Q1 2024, compared to $4.1 million for Q1 2023.
  • Gross Margin: Approximately 52% in Q1 2024, up from 49% in Q1 2023.
  • Net Loss: $3.4 million in Q1 2024, improved from a net loss of $4.4 million in Q1 2023.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Loss of $0.20 per share in Q1 2024, versus a loss of $0.33 per share in Q1 2023.
  • Cash and Restricted Cash: $8.8 million as of March 31, 2024, slightly up from $8.6 million as of December 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Have you seen any increase in lead generation or interest in your device as a result of the recent Medicare approval?
A: (Scott Davis, CEO) Yes, there has been a noticeable uptick in demand from individuals with spinal cord injuries following the announcement of final payment determination by Medicare.

Q: Does having a standardized reimbursement number streamline your sales cycles?
A: (Scott Davis, CEO) Absolutely. The established payment determination by CMS has standardized the process, making it easier for physicians and DMEs to handle claims, which previously required extensive documentation on a case-by-case basis.

Q: Can you elaborate on the momentum in the international sector, particularly in the EMEA region?
A: (Scott Davis, CEO) The growth in the EMEA region is attributed to a strong distribution network and significant projects within the French healthcare system adopting robotics for neuro rehabilitation, indicating sustained momentum.

Q: Where is the demand for the Indigo personal device coming from, and what is the process once demand is identified?
A: (Scott Davis, CEO) Demand comes from both individuals and neuro rehab facilities. The process involves connecting individuals with centers for onboarding and training, and working with DMEs to process claims.

Q: How has the final payment determination affected physicians' willingness to prescribe your devices?
A: (Scott Davis, CEO) The final payment determination has increased comfort levels among physicians prescribing the devices, although it is still early to determine the full impact on prescription practices.

Q: Has there been increased interest in your devices from the 260+ centers you work with since the reimbursement for personal devices became available?
A: (Scott Davis, CEO) There has been positive feedback from centers about the continuum of care story, which may potentially lead to increased interest in the devices, particularly the Indigo RxL Indigo therapy device.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.