Release Date: April 29, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Have you seen any increase in lead generation or interest in your device as a result of the recent Medicare approval?

A: (Scott Davis, CEO) Yes, there has been a noticeable uptick in demand from individuals with spinal cord injuries following the announcement of final payment determination by Medicare.

Q: Does having a standardized reimbursement number streamline your sales cycles?

A: (Scott Davis, CEO) Absolutely. The established payment determination by CMS has standardized the process, making it easier for physicians and DMEs to handle claims, which previously required extensive documentation on a case-by-case basis.

Q: Can you elaborate on the momentum in the international sector, particularly in the EMEA region?

A: (Scott Davis, CEO) The growth in the EMEA region is attributed to a strong distribution network and significant projects within the French healthcare system adopting robotics for neuro rehabilitation, indicating sustained momentum.

Q: Where is the demand for the Indigo personal device coming from, and what is the process once demand is identified?

A: (Scott Davis, CEO) Demand comes from both individuals and neuro rehab facilities. The process involves connecting individuals with centers for onboarding and training, and working with DMEs to process claims.

Q: How has the final payment determination affected physicians' willingness to prescribe your devices?

A: (Scott Davis, CEO) The final payment determination has increased comfort levels among physicians prescribing the devices, although it is still early to determine the full impact on prescription practices.

Q: Has there been increased interest in your devices from the 260+ centers you work with since the reimbursement for personal devices became available?

A: (Scott Davis, CEO) There has been positive feedback from centers about the continuum of care story, which may potentially lead to increased interest in the devices, particularly the Indigo RxL Indigo therapy device.

