Release Date: April 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What drove the delay in the content launch from your education partner, and are there any initiatives in place to prevent such delays in the future?

A: Jeffrey Maggioncalda, President and CEO, explained that Coursera has limited visibility into partners' production processes but is increasingly assisting partners in content creation. This collaboration not only grants Coursera more control and visibility but also improves content exclusivity and economic terms. The use of generative AI tools has enhanced Coursera's productivity in content creation, allowing for high-quality content at lower costs.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the lower volume and conversion of paid learners in North America on the degree segment?

A: Jeffrey Maggioncalda noted that while there is some softness in North America, it is unlikely to materially affect the degree segment. He emphasized the importance of aligning the right professional certificates with degree pathways to unlock higher conversion rates. The overall number of new registered learners remains strong, which supports the top of the funnel for degree programs.

Q: What is driving the strong net addition of enterprise paid accounts, and how does this relate to churn and growth in the enterprise segment?

A: Jeffrey Maggioncalda mentioned that the average deal size is decreasing, allowing companies to allocate a portion of their budgets to Coursera to test its offerings. There is a stabilization in learning and development budgets, with indications that companies are preparing for significant reskilling needs due to generative AI, potentially leading to larger deals in the future.

Q: What are your expectations for the second half revenue reacceleration, particularly in the consumer segment?

A: Kenneth Hahn, CFO, attributed the expected reacceleration to new product launches, including international payments and pricing optimizations. These enhancements, along with increased content offerings in generative AI, are anticipated to improve conversion rates and drive growth.

Q: How does the LTV of North American learners compare to international learners, and will new payment and currency functionalities impact this?

A: Kenneth Hahn explained that there is a significant difference in LTV between North American and international learners, largely due to per capita GDP variations. New functionalities like improved payment and currency options are expected to increase the value realization and transaction ease for international consumers, potentially narrowing the LTV gap.

Q: Regarding the enterprise segment, what steps are being taken to improve the net retention rate, especially given the recent drop?

A: Kenneth Hahn acknowledged challenges in the enterprise segment but noted specific one-time issues that impacted the net retention rate. He expressed confidence in the segment's recovery, emphasizing ongoing efforts to align product offerings more closely with customer needs in the evolving corporate learning landscape.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.