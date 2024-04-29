Apr 29, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT

Thank you, Rhea. Much appreciated. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Q4 FY24 earnings call. At the outset, I'd like to thank everyone for participating in this conference call. Let me quickly cover a few things at the start, and I'll request Vimal Agarwal to jump in with the financials and then we'll take questions.



Let me cover, let's say five things. Just to recap of where we are in our growth journey. I'll touch upon sales. I'll touch upon launches, business development, and update on IC