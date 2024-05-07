Gartner Inc (IT) Q1 2024 Earnings: Mixed Results Amidst Rising Revenues and Falling Net Income

Financial Performance Aligns and Deviates From Analyst Projections

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $1.5 billion, marking a 4.5% increase year-over-year, slightly above the estimate of $1.4746 billion.
  • Net Income: Totaled $211 million, a decrease of 28.8% year-over-year, falling short of the estimated $203.45 million.
  • Diluted EPS: Came in at $2.67, down 27.4% year-over-year, surpassing the estimated $2.53.
  • Free Cash Flow: Increased by 15.8% to $166 million, indicating strong cash generation capabilities.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Grew by 14.7% to $189 million, reflecting improved operational efficiency.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 0.5 million common shares for $225 million, demonstrating ongoing commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • Adjusted EPS: Adjusted for specific items, earnings per share stood at $2.93, a slight increase of 1.7% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

Gartner Inc (IT, Financial), a leading research and advisory company, disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 on April 30, 2024. According to the 8-K filing, the company reported an increase in revenues but experienced a significant drop in net income compared to the same period last year.

1785255648183873536.png

Headquartered in Stamford, Conn., Gartner specializes in delivering independent research and analysis on the IT and related technology industries to executives planning IT budgets. The company operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting, with the majority of its revenue generated from the Research segment.

Financial Highlights and Analyst Expectations

For Q1 2024, Gartner posted revenues of $1.5 billion, marking a 4.5% increase as reported, and a slight 4.6% increase on an FX-neutral basis. This performance aligns closely with analyst estimates which projected revenues of approximately $1.474 billion. The company's net income, however, took a downturn, registering $211 million, a decrease of 28.8% from the previous year's $296 million, falling short of the estimated $203.45 million. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $2.67, down 27.4% year-over-year, but slightly above the estimated EPS of $2.53.

Despite the decline in net income, Gartner's adjusted EBITDA showed resilience, growing marginally by 0.8% to $382 million. The adjusted EPS also saw a modest rise of 1.7% to $2.93. The company's operating cash flow improved by 14.7% to $189 million, with free cash flow also up by 15.8% to $166 million.

Segment Performance and Strategic Movements

The Research segment continued to be the strongest, generating $1.268 billion in revenues, a 4.2% increase, and a gross contribution of $945 million. The Conferences segment, although smaller, showed an 8.4% revenue increase to $70 million. The Consulting segment's revenue rose by 6.0% to $135 million.

Gartner's CEO, Gene Hall, commented on the financial outcomes, stating, "Financial results for the quarter were ahead of our expectations with strong profitability and free cash flow." He also highlighted the company's increased guidance for 2024 and its strategic positioning for accelerated contract value growth.

Challenges and Forward-Looking Strategies

Despite the robust revenue growth, the significant decline in net income highlights underlying challenges. Factors such as global economic conditions, competitive pressures, and potential market volatility could impact future performance. However, Gartner's strategic focus on enhancing client value, prudent investment in growth, and shareholder returns through stock repurchases demonstrate a balanced approach to navigating uncertainties.

As Gartner continues to adapt and evolve, its commitment to delivering actionable, objective insights remains central to its value proposition to clients and investors alike.

For more detailed information, you can access the full earnings supplement and the upcoming webcast on Gartner's Investor Relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Gartner Inc for further details.

