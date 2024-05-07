KBR Inc (KBR, Financial) released its first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on April 30, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with significant year-over-year growth in key financial metrics. The detailed earnings report can be accessed through KBR's 8-K filing. KBR, a global provider of technology and engineering solutions in over 30 countries, reported a revenue of $1.818 billion for the quarter, surpassing the analyst's expectation of $1.781 billion.

Financial Performance Highlights

For Q1 2024, KBR announced revenues of $1.818 billion, a 7% increase from $1.703 billion in the same quarter the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by its Sustainable Technology Solutions segment and robust government contracting. The company's operating income rose to $166 million from $144 million, reflecting an improved operating margin of 9.1%, up from 8.5% in Q1 2023.

Net income attributable to KBR was $93 million, up from $86 million year-over-year, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) at $0.69, compared to $0.56 in the prior year. Notably, adjusted earnings per share were $0.77, exceeding the estimated $0.70, highlighting a 15% increase from the previous year's $0.67. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a significant rise to $207 million, marking a 14% increase from $182 million in Q1 2023, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.4%.

Operational and Strategic Developments

KBR's President and CEO, Stuart Bradie, emphasized the company's commitment to delivering high-quality services across its market segments, which has been instrumental in achieving strong quarterly results. The company secured new business awards totaling $1.9 billion during the quarter, maintaining a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1x. Notable projects include the expansion of an ammonia plant in Egypt, a clean hydrogen production facility feasibility study in the U.S., and a significant refinery project in Angola.

The Government Solutions segment also performed well, securing contracts worth over $450 million, including key cybersecurity and health performance services for the U.S. military and allies. This segment's book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.2x, indicating healthy future revenue streams.

Financial Position and Outlook

KBR's balance sheet remains solid with total assets of $5.623 billion as of March 29, 2024. The company reported operating cash flows of $91 million, a substantial increase from $35 million in the previous year, driven by effective capital management and strong collection efforts.

Looking forward, KBR reaffirmed its fiscal 2024 guidance, projecting revenues between $7.4 billion and $7.7 billion, and adjusted EBITDA between $810 million and $850 million. The EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.88 to $3.08, with adjusted EPS forecasted between $3.10 and $3.30.

Conclusion

KBR's first quarter results reflect a strong start to 2024, underpinned by strategic project wins and solid operational execution. With a reaffirmed outlook and a robust backlog of $20.8 billion, KBR is well-positioned to maintain its growth trajectory and continue delivering value to its stakeholders.

For detailed insights into KBR's financial statements and future projections, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full earnings report and participate in the upcoming earnings call scheduled for April 30, 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from KBR Inc for further details.