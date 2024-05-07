Rithm Capital Corp (RITM) Q1 2024 Earnings: Surpasses Analyst Estimates with Strong Financial Performance

Robust Quarterly Results Highlighted by Increased Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Summary
  • GAAP Net Income: Reported $261.6 million, surpassing the estimated $183.35 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $0.54 per diluted share, significantly exceeding the estimate of $0.37.
  • Revenue: Total revenue reached $1.286 billion, far above the quarterly estimate of $452.39 million.
  • Dividends: Declared common dividends of $0.25 per share, consistent with the previous quarter.
  • Book Value: Book value per common share increased to $12.19.
  • Business Highlights: Notable growth in origination funded production volume, up 21% QoQ and 54% YoY.
  • Asset Management: Sculptor segment AUM stood at approximately $32 billion as of March 31, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Rithm Capital Corp (RITM, Financial) released its 8-K filing on April 30, 2024, revealing a significant uptick in its financial performance for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company reported a GAAP net income of $261.6 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, and earnings available for distribution of $233.2 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share. These figures notably surpassed the analyst estimates of $0.37 earnings per share and a net income of $183.35 million.

About Rithm Capital Corp

Rithm Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust, focusing on providing capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries. With a mission to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns across various interest rate environments, Rithm Capital's investment portfolio includes mortgage servicing-related assets, residential securities, loans, and consumer loans.

Quarterly Financial Highlights and Strategic Moves

The first quarter of 2024 was marked by a strong rebound in performance compared to the previous quarter, with GAAP net income rising from a loss of $87.5 million to a profit of $261.6 million. This turnaround was attributed to robust contributions from all business lines, including Newrez and Sculptor, which saw significant activity in their respective sectors.

Michael Nierenberg, Chairman, CEO, and President of Rithm Capital, commented on the results:

Rithm had a terrific quarter hitting on all cylinders. Our well-balanced business lines all contributed in a positive way this quarter, and we believe Rithm is well positioned for success in the current market environment. We are very excited to continue delivering strong results for our shareholders and LPs on an ongoing basis."

Operational and Segment Performance

The company's Origination and Servicing segment reported a pre-tax income of $408.1 million, with a 23% pre-tax return on equity. The Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR) portfolio remained stable at $587 billion in unpaid principal balance. Additionally, the asset management division, Sculptor, managed approximately $32 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024.

Financial Statements Insights

Rithm Capital's total revenues for the quarter stood at $1.286 billion, driven by servicing fee revenue and interest income from MSRs. The balance sheet showed a healthy liquidity position with $1.136 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Total assets increased significantly to $42.121 billion from $35.312 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

Looking Forward

With the upcoming acquisition of Computershare Mortgage Services Inc., including Specialized Loan Servicing LLC, Rithm Capital is set to further enhance its servicing portfolio and origination services, positioning the company for continued growth and operational efficiency.

For additional details on Rithm Capital's financial performance and future outlook, investors and interested parties are encouraged to view the full earnings release and join the earnings conference call scheduled for April 30, 2024.

Rithm Capital's robust first-quarter performance not only underscores its operational resilience but also its strategic positioning to capitalize on market opportunities, thereby continuing to deliver value to its shareholders and stakeholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Rithm Capital Corp for further details.

