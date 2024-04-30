Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates and Raises Full-Year Guidance

Robust Sales Drive Exceptional Growth, Highlighting Strong Market Demand

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reached $8.77 billion in Q1 2024, marking a 26% increase year-over-year, surpassing the estimated $8.92 billion.
  • Net Income: Reported at $2.24 billion in Q1 2024, up 67% from the previous year, exceeding the estimated $2.22 billion.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported EPS was $2.48, up 66% year-over-year, slightly above the estimated $2.46.
  • Gross Margin: Increased to $7.09 billion in Q1 2024, with the gross margin percentage rising to 80.9%, indicating improved profitability.
  • Full-Year Revenue Guidance: Raised by $2 billion, with new projections ranging between $42.4 billion to $43.6 billion, reflecting strong current performance and future expectations.
  • Full-Year EPS Guidance: Increased, with reported EPS now expected to be between $13.05 and $13.55, and non-GAAP EPS between $13.50 and $14.00.
  • Key Product Performance: Mounjaro and Zepbound led revenue growth, with Mounjaro alone generating $1.81 billion in Q1 2024.
Article's Main Image

On April 30, 2024, Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial) announced its first-quarter financial results for 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue and earnings per share (EPS), exceeding analyst expectations. The company also adjusted its full-year revenue and EPS guidance upwards, reflecting confidence in sustained growth. The details of these financial outcomes are available in their recent 8-K filing.

1785270817626681344.png

Eli Lilly, a prominent drug firm specializing in neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology, reported a 26% increase in Q1 revenue, totaling $8.77 billion. This growth was primarily fueled by strong sales from its key products like Mounjaro, Zepbound, Verzenio, and Jardiance. The company's EPS also saw a remarkable rise, with reported EPS increasing by 66% to $2.48 and non-GAAP EPS by 59% to $2.58, both inclusive of $0.10 of acquired IPR&D charges.

Financial Performance and Market Response

The first quarter of 2024 has been pivotal for Eli Lilly, with revenue reaching $8,768 million, a notable increase from $6,960 million in the same quarter the previous year. This surge was driven by a 16% increase in volume and a 10% rise due to higher realized prices. The company's net income on a reported basis grew by 67% to $2,242.9 million, while non-GAAP net income saw a 60% increase to $2,335.3 million.

The robust performance of new products like Mounjaro, which generated $1.81 billion in global revenue, and Zepbound, with significant sales in the U.S., underscored the strong market demand for Eli Lilly's offerings. However, the company faced challenges with Trulicity, whose sales declined due to supply constraints and competitive pressures.

Strategic Developments and Future Outlook

Amid these financial achievements, Eli Lilly has been active on the development front. Noteworthy progress includes positive Phase 3 trial results for tirzepatide in treating obstructive sleep apnea and advancements in treatments for Crohn's disease and atopic dermatitis. These developments are part of Eli Lilly’s broader strategy to address significant global health challenges and expand its market presence.

Reflecting on the quarter's success and the potential for future growth, Eli Lilly has raised its 2024 full-year revenue guidance by $2 billion, with new projections ranging from $42.4 billion to $43.6 billion. The EPS guidance for the year has also been increased, now expected to be between $13.05 and $13.55 on a reported basis, and between $13.50 and $14.00 on a non-GAAP basis.

The company's strategic acquisitions, such as the recent purchase of a new injectable medicine manufacturing facility, and the expansion of its manufacturing capacity in Germany with a $2.5 billion investment, are set to further enhance its production capabilities and support sustained growth.

Investor and Analyst Perspectives

Investors and analysts have positively received Eli Lilly's Q1 performance, particularly noting the company's ability to exceed expectations and effectively manage its expansive product portfolio. The upward revision of the full-year guidance has also reinforced confidence in the company's strategic direction and operational efficiency.

As Eli Lilly continues to navigate the complexities of the pharmaceutical industry, its focus on innovation, strategic market expansion, and robust financial management positions it well for continued success. For more detailed information and future updates, investors are encouraged to refer to official communications and filings from Eli Lilly.

For further insights and detailed financial analysis, visit the GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Eli Lilly and Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.