Dana Inc (DAN) Q1 2024 Earnings: Misses EPS Estimates Amidst Strong Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Growth

Comprehensive Analysis of Dana Inc's Financial Performance and Future Outlook

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reached $2.74 billion, up from $2.64 billion year-over-year, exceeding estimates of $2.69 billion.
  • Net Income: Reported at $3 million, significantly below the previous year's $28 million and fell short of estimates of $18.97 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Came in at $0.02, well below the prior year's $0.19 and the estimated $0.19.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased to $223 million from $204 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Improved significantly, with a use of $172 million compared to a use of $290 million in the prior year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Showed improvement, using $102 million compared to $170 million in the previous year.
  • Full-Year Free Cash Flow Guidance: Raised, reflecting better management of working capital and operational efficiencies.
Article's Main Image

Dana Inc (DAN, Financial) disclosed its first-quarter financial results for 2024 on April 30, 2024, through its 8-K filing. The company, a leader in designing and manufacturing propulsion and energy-management solutions, reported a notable increase in sales and adjusted EBITDA, alongside a significant improvement in free cash flow. However, net income per share fell short of analyst expectations, primarily due to a one-time loss from the divestiture of a non-core business.

1785271781926531072.png

Financial Highlights and Analyst Expectations

Dana Inc reported first-quarter sales of $2.74 billion, up from $2.64 billion in the previous year, slightly surpassing the estimated revenue of $2.69 billion. Adjusted EBITDA also increased to $223 million from $204 million year-over-year. However, the company reported a net income of $3 million, or $0.02 per share, significantly lower than the expected $0.19 per share and down from $28 million, or $0.19 per share, in the first quarter of 2023.

The decrease in EPS was largely due to a $29 million loss related to the sale of its European Off-Highway non-core hydraulics business, impacting earnings by $0.25 per share. Despite this, Dana saw improvements in operating cash flow, which was a use of $102 million compared to a use of $170 million in the same period last year, and free cash flow improved by $118 million.

Operational and Segment Performance

Dana Inc's performance was bolstered by company-wide efficiency improvements and stable demand in key markets. The Light Vehicle segment led with sales of $1.098 billion, up from $962 million in the prior year. The Off-Highway and Power Technologies segments also showed robust performance contributing to the overall growth.

The company's focus on operational excellence and customer satisfaction has enabled it to maintain a competitive edge and drive market share gains across its diverse portfolio, which spans traditional ICE, hybrid, and EV programs.

Strategic Moves and Market Positioning

Dana's strategic divestitures and ongoing investment in electric vehicle (EV) product development highlight its commitment to aligning with industry shifts towards sustainable and innovative mobility solutions. Despite the short-term financial impacts, these moves position Dana well for future growth and market leadership.

Outlook and Guidance

Looking ahead, Dana Inc has raised its full-year guidance for free cash flow, reflecting confidence in its operational strategies and market position. The company continues to navigate market challenges adeptly, leveraging its technological leadership to drive long-term shareholder value.

Dana's robust portfolio and strategic initiatives, particularly in electrification and sustainable technologies, underscore its potential for sustained growth in a rapidly evolving automotive industry.

For detailed insights and ongoing updates, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to follow Dana Inc's developments closely as it continues to innovate and expand its market presence.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Dana Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.