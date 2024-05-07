3M (MMM) Reports Strong Quarter as CEO Mike Roman Steps Down

3M (MMM, Financial) concluded a successful quarter under CEO Mike Roman, showcasing a return to positive organic sales growth (+1%) for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2022. This growth was fueled by increased sales volumes in the electronics and automotive sectors, along with strategic price hikes and cost reductions, leading to a significant earnings beat for the first quarter.

The recent spin-off of MMM’s healthcare business into a new entity named Solventum, now trading as (SOLV, Financial), has led to revised full-year earnings projections. Initially, MMM had forecasted an EPS of $9.35-$9.75 for FY24, but post-spin-off, the guidance has been adjusted to $6.80-$7.30. Despite these changes, MMM maintains its FY24 organic sales growth forecast at 0% to +2%.

Key highlights from MMM's segments include:

  • A robust performance in the Transportation & Electronics segment, with organic sales growth accelerating to 6.7% from 2.7% in the previous quarter, driven by market share gains and new product launches in the automotive sector.
  • Adjusted operating income margin in this segment expanded by 4 percentage points year-over-year to 21.9%, benefiting from strong volume growth and restructuring efforts.
  • Conversely, the Consumer and Safety & Industrial segments experienced declines in organic sales growth, primarily due to reduced consumer spending and lower sales of disposable respirators.

Additionally, MMM has adjusted its dividend policy post-healthcare spin-off, planning to allocate 40% of its free cash flow to dividends, which equates to approximately $2.85 per share annually based on FY24 cash flow projections excluding Solventum.

As William Brown steps in as the new CEO, 3M (MMM, Financial) is positioned for continued improvement, particularly in its Transportation & Electronics business, indicating a positive trajectory ahead.

