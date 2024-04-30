10x Genomics Inc (TXG) Q1 2024 Earnings: Misses Analyst Expectations Amidst New Product Launches

Insights into 10x Genomics' Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $141.0 million for Q1 2024, marking a 5% increase year-over-year, slightly below the estimate of $142.25 million.
  • Net Loss: Increased to $59.9 million in Q1 2024 from $50.7 million in the same period last year, falling short of the estimated loss of $60.51 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at -$0.50, meeting the estimated EPS of -$0.50.
  • Gross Margin: Declined to 66% in Q1 2024 from 73% in Q1 2023, primarily due to changes in product mix.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased slightly by 3% to $154.4 million, driven by higher legal and IT costs, partially offset by lower personnel expenses.
  • Operating Loss: Widened to $61.5 million from $52.0 million year-over-year, reflecting increased operating expenses and reduced gross margin.
  • Full Year Revenue Guidance: Maintained at $670 million to $690 million, targeting an 8% to 12% growth over the previous year.
Article's Main Image

On April 30, 2024, 10x Genomics Inc (TXG, Financial) disclosed its first-quarter financial results through an 8-K filing, revealing a mix of growth driven by new products and challenges reflected in its financial metrics. The company, a prominent player in the life sciences sector, specializes in technologies for analyzing biological systems, primarily through instruments like the Chromium Controller and software solutions.

1785409578985484288.png

Revenue Growth Amidst Financial Strains

For the quarter ending March 31, 2024, 10x Genomics reported a revenue of $141.0 million, marking a 5% increase from the $134.3 million recorded in the same period last year. This growth was primarily fueled by the strong performance of its Spatial revenue segment. Despite this increase, the company's revenue fell slightly short of the analyst expectations of $142.25 million.

The company's gross margin saw a decline to 66% from 73% in the prior year, attributed mainly to changes in the product mix, especially with the introduction of the Xenium instruments. Operating expenses slightly increased by 3% to $154.4 million due to higher legal and IT costs, though mitigated by lower personnel expenses. Consequently, the operating loss widened to $61.5 million from $52.0 million year-over-year.

The net loss deepened to $59.9 million, or $0.50 per share, compared to a net loss of $50.7 million, or $0.44 per share, in the first quarter of 2023. This loss per share was consistent with analyst estimates.

Strategic Developments and Forward Outlook

Amidst the financial figures, 10x Genomics highlighted significant product launches, including the Visium HD and new Chromium products powered by GEM-X technology, aimed at enhancing single cell and spatial biology research. Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO, expressed optimism about the early adoption and feedback from these innovations, anticipating they will accelerate growth moving forward.

The company remains steadfast in its 2024 full-year revenue guidance, projecting $670 million to $690 million, which would represent an 8% to 12% growth over the previous year. This guidance reflects confidence in the company's product pipeline and market strategy.

Financial Position and Market Response

As of March 31, 2024, 10x Genomics maintained a solid liquidity position with $371.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. The balance sheet remains robust, supporting ongoing investments in R&D and market expansion efforts.

In conclusion, while 10x Genomics faces challenges in the form of increased losses and a slight revenue shortfall against expectations, its strategic product launches and stable financial footing provide a basis for potential future growth. Investors and stakeholders will likely watch closely how the adoption of new products influences financial outcomes in upcoming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from 10x Genomics Inc for further details.

