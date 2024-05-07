Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Bolsters Its Position in Fairholme Fund's Q1 2024 Portfolio

Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio), steered by the seasoned investor Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio), has disclosed its N-PORT filing for the first quarter of 2024. Berkowitz, known for his contrarian investment approach, has led the fund to impressive gains of 253% over a decade since its inception in 1999, outperforming the S&P during the same period. The fund's strategy is characterized by a concentrated portfolio, seeking out companies with robust management and strong cash flows, guided by the principle of "Ignore the Crowd".

Summary of New Buys

Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio) initiated a position in one new stock during the quarter:

  • The most significant addition was Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae (FNMA, Financial), purchasing 170,000 shares, which now represents 0.08% of the portfolio with a total value of $935,000.

Key Position Increases

The fund also bolstered its stake in existing holdings:

  • Notably, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B, Financial) saw an addition of 21,300 shares, increasing the total to 38,700 shares. This represents a substantial 122.41% increase in share count, impacting the portfolio by 0.75%, with a total value of $15,843,780.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio) exited its position in one company:

  • All 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP (ET, Financial) were sold, leading to a -0.01% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were made in three stocks, with significant changes in:

  • Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (FMCC, Financial) shares were cut by 2,995,300, a -69.08% decrease, affecting the portfolio by -0.58%. The stock's average trading price was $0.9 during the quarter, with a 32.04% return over the past three months and a 60.00% year-to-date return.
  • The St. Joe Co (JOE, Financial) was reduced by 70,000 shares, a -0.36% change in shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.33%. The average trading price was $55.89, with a 4.47% return over the past three months and a -4.17% year-to-date return.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 6 stocks, with top holdings including 90.16% in The St. Joe Co (JOE), 7.02% in Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD, Financial), 1.37% in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B, Financial), 0.96% in Imperial Metals Corp (TSX:III, Financial), and 0.4% in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (FMCC). The investments are primarily concentrated in four industries: Real Estate, Energy, Financial Services, and Basic Materials.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
