Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP, Financial), a leading producer and distributor of hot and cold beverages to satisfy every consumer need, anytime and anywhere, has reported an insider selling event. Roger Johnson, the Chief Supply Chain Officer, sold 31,227 shares of the company on April 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a total of 31,227 shares and purchasing 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP, Financial).

The insider transaction history for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP, Financial) indicates a balanced activity from insiders, with 15 insider buys and 12 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc were trading at $33.82, giving the company a market cap of $45.68 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc stands at 21.74, which is above the industry median of 18.645 but below the company's historical median.

With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $41.91, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.81, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.