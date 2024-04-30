On April 30, 2024, Matthew Flannery, President & CEO of United Rentals Inc (URI, Financial), sold 8,379 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a series of insider activities observed over the past year, where Matthew Flannery has sold a total of 8,379 shares and made no purchases of the company's stock.

United Rentals Inc is the largest equipment rental company in the world, with an integrated network of rental locations in North America and Europe. The company offers a broad range of equipment for rent, catering to customers in construction, industrial, and governmental sectors.

The insider transaction history for United Rentals Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 6 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the valuation front, United Rentals Inc's shares were trading at $699.63 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $44.48 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 18.11, slightly above the industry median of 17.93 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, United Rentals Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation alignment.

