On April 29, 2024, Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP, Financial), sold 16,000 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a series of insider activities observed over the past year, where Mark Smith has sold a total of 16,000 shares and made no purchases.

Helmerich & Payne Inc is an energy-oriented company engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company owns and operates a high-quality fleet of mobile offshore and land rigs.

The insider transaction history for Helmerich & Payne Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, with a total of 5 insider sells during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Helmerich & Payne Inc were trading at $40.49, resulting in a market cap of approximately $3.883 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Helmerich & Payne Inc stands at 11.30, which is lower than the industry median and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $65.33, Helmerich & Payne Inc has a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.62, indicating that the stock is Significantly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

