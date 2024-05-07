Impinj Inc Director Umesh Padval Sells Company Shares

Impinj Inc (PI, Financial), a leading provider and innovator of RAIN RFID solutions for identifying, locating, and authenticating everyday items, has reported an insider selling event. According to a recent SEC Filing, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of the company on April 26, 2024. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,475 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction continues the trend observed in the insider transaction history for Impinj Inc, which has seen 17 insider buys and 81 insider sells over the past year. On the day of the sale, Impinj Inc shares were trading at $151.39, valuing the company at a market cap of approximately $4.42 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are derived from historical trading multiples, adjustments based on the company's past performance, and future business estimates from analysts. According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Impinj Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.63, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value of $93.04. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by Director Umesh Padval may provide investors with insight into the current valuation of Impinj Inc and its stock's performance relative to its intrinsic value.

