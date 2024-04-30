Q4 2024 Central Bank of India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Raju Barnawal from Antique Stock Broking. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Raju Barnawal - Antique Stock Broking Limited - Analyst



Thank you, Suraj. Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining fourth-quarter conference call of Central Bank of India. From the management side today, we have with us Shri M. V. Rao, MD and CEO; Shri Vivek Wahi, Executive Director; Shri M. V. Murali Krishna, Executive Director; Shri Mahendra Dohare, Executive Director; and Shri Mukul Dandige, Chief Financial Officer.



Now without any further delay, I hand over the call to the MD sir for his opening remarks, post which we will open the floor for the Q&A. Thank you and over to you sir.



Matam Rao - Central Bank of India Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole Time Director



