Apr 30, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Symphony Limited Q4 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Aniruddha Joshi from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Aniruddha Joshi - ICICI Securities Limited - Analyst
Thanks, Dorvin. On behalf of ICICI Securities, we welcome you all to Q4 FY24 results conference call of Symphony Limited. We have with us senior management represented by Mr. Achal Bakeri, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Nrupesh Shah, Managing Director, Corporate Affairs; and Mr. Amit Kumar, Group CEO and Executive Director.
I now I hand over the call to the management for initial comments on the quarterly and annual performance, then we will open the floor for question and answer session. Thanks and over to you, sir.
Unidentified Company Representative
Okay. Good afternoon, everybody, and a warm nice welcome to all of you to our quarterly and annual
Q4 2024 Symphony Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 30, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...