Q4 2024 Symphony Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Symphony Limited Q4 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Aniruddha Joshi from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Aniruddha Joshi - ICICI Securities Limited - Analyst



Thanks, Dorvin. On behalf of ICICI Securities, we welcome you all to Q4 FY24 results conference call of Symphony Limited. We have with us senior management represented by Mr. Achal Bakeri, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Nrupesh Shah, Managing Director, Corporate Affairs; and Mr. Amit Kumar, Group CEO and Executive Director.



I now I hand over the call to the management for initial comments on the quarterly and annual performance, then we will open the floor for question and answer session. Thanks and over to you, sir.



Unidentified Company Representative



Okay. Good afternoon, everybody, and a warm nice welcome to all of you to our quarterly and annual