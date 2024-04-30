Q1 2024 Gartner Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

David Cohen - Gartner, Inc. - Group VP of IR



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Gartner's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. I'm David Cohen, SVP of Investor Relations. (Operator Instructions) After comments by Gene Hall, Gartner's Chief Executive Officer; and Craig Safian, Gartner's Chief Financial Officer, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



This call will include a discussion of first quarter 2024 financial results and Gartner's outlook for 2024 as disclosed in today's earnings release and earnings supplement, both posted to our website, investor.gartner.com.



On the call, unless stated otherwise, all references to EBITDA or for adjusted EBITDA, with the adjustments as described in our earnings release and supplement, while contract values and associated growth rates we discuss are based on 2024 foreign exchange rates, while growth rates in Gene's comments are FX neutral, unless stated otherwise. All references to share counts are for fully diluted weighted average share counts, unless stated otherwise.



