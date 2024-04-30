Q4 2024 Commvault Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to our earnings conference call. I'm Michael Melnyk, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined by Sanjay Mirchandani, CEO and Gary Merrill, CFO. Our earnings presentation with key financial and operating metrics is posted on the Investor Relations website for reference. Statements made on today's call will include forward-looking statements about Commvault's future expectations,