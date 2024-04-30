Q1 2024 908 Devices Inc. Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the 908 Devices first quarter 2024 financial results conference call. My name is Seth, and I'll be the operator for your call today.



(Operator Instructions) I will now hand the floor over to Kelly Gura, Investor Relations to begin the call.



Kelly Gura - 908 Devices Inc. - IR



Thank you. This morning, 908 Devices released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. If you've not received this news release or if you'd like to be added to the Company's distribution list, please send an e-mail to [email protected]. Joining me today from 908 is Kevin Knopp, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Joe Griffith, Chief Financial Officer.



For today's call includes a slide presentation, which is viewable to those joining via webcast slides will also be available after the call and at it.908devices.com under the menu header events and presentations.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during the call that are forward-looking statements within the