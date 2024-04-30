Apr 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the DT Midstream First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Todd Lohrmann, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Todd Lohrmann - DT Midstream, Inc. - Director of IR
Good morning, and welcome, everyone.
Before we get started, I would like to remind you to read the safe harbor statement on Page 2 of the presentation, including the reference to forward-looking statements. Our presentation also includes references to non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliations to GAAP contained in the appendix.
Joining me this morning are David Slater, President and CEO; and Jeff Jewell, Executive Vice President and CFO.
I'll now turn it over to David to start the call.
David J. Slater - DT Midstream, Inc. - President, CEO & Director<
Q1 2024 DT Midstream Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...