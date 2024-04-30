Apr 30, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Dennis, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the ArcBest first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. David Humphrey, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
David Humphrey - ArcBest Corp - Vice President - Investor Relations
Thank you for joining us. Today, we'll provide an update on our business, walk you through the details of our recent first-quarter 2024 results, and then answer some questions. Joining me for the prepared remarks are Judy McReynolds, Chairman, President, and CEO of ArcBest; Matt Beasley, Chief Financial Officer; and Seth Runser, President of ABF Freight.
In addition, Steven Leonard, Chief Commercial Officer and President of Asset-Light Logistics; Dennis Anderson, Chief Strategy Officer; Christopher Adkins, Vice President, Yield Strategy and Management are available to help answer questions.
To help you better understand ArcBest and our
Q1 2024 ArcBest Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 30, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...