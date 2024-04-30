Q1 2024 Centerspace Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Centerspace Q1 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Carla, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)



We will now hand you over to your host, Josh Klaetsch to begin. Josh, please go ahead.



Joshua Klaetsch - Centerspace - Director of Investor Relations



Good morning. Centerspace's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was filed with the SEC yesterday after the market closed. Additionally, our earnings release and supplemental disclosure package have been posted to our website at centerspacehomes.com and filed on Form 8-K.



It's important to note that today's remarks will include statements about our business outlook and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings under the section titled Risk Factors and in our other filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will materialize, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these