Q1 2024 Enterprise Products Partners LP Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Enterprise Products Partners First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Libby Strait Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Libby Strait - Enterprise Products Partners L.P. - Senior Director, Investor Relations



Good morning. Welcome to the Enterprise Products Partners conference call to discuss first quarter 2024 earnings. Our speakers today will be Co-Chief Executive Officers of Enterprise's General Partner, Jim Teague and Randy Fowler. Other members of our senior management team are also in attendance for the call today.



During this call, we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 based on the beliefs of the company, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Enterprise's management team. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can