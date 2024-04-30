Apr 30, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Kendall Ardyce Peck - Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Restaurant Brands International's earnings call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. As a reminder, a live broadcast of this call may be accessed on the Investor Relations web page at rbi.com/investors and a recording will be available for replay.



Joining me on the call today are Restaurant Brands International's Executive Chairman, Patrick Doyle; CEO, Josh Kobza; and CFO, Sami Siddiqui.



Today's earnings call contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risks set forth in the press release issued this morning and in our SEC filings. In addition, this earnings call includes non-GAAP financial