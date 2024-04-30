Apr 30, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Easterly Government Properties first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
Please be advised today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Lindsay Winterhalter, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Lindsay Winterhalter - Easterly Government Properties Inc - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Operations
Good morning. Before the call begins, please note that certain statements made during this conference call may include statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the company believes that its expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained or achieved.
Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors
Q1 2024 Easterly Government Properties Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 30, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...