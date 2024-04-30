Q2 2024 Skyworks Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

I would like to introduce Raji Gill, Vice President of Investor Relations for Skyworks.



Rajvindra S. Gill - Skyworks Solutions, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Skyworks' Second Fiscal Quarter 2024 Conference Call. With me today is Liam Griffin, our Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President; and Kris Sennesael, Chief Financial Officer for Skyworks. This call is being broadcast live over the web and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at skyworksinc.com. In addition, the company's prepared remarks will be made available on our website promptly after the conclusion during the call.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our discussion will include statements relating to future results and expectations that are or may be considered forward-looking statements. Please refer to our earnings press release and recent SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K for information on certain risks that could cause actual