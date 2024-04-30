Q1 2024 MiMedx Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the MiMedx First Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call. With me on today's call are Chief Executive Officer, Joe Capper, and Chief Financial Officer, Doug Rice. As part of today's webcast, we are simultaneously displaying slides that you can follow. You can access the slides from the Investor Relations website at mimedx.com. Joe will kick us off with some opening remarks, and Doug will provide a summary of our operating highlights and financial results for the quarter, and then Joe will conclude with some additional updates. We will then be available for your