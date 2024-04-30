Q1 2024 Matson Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Mattson's First Quarter 2024 financial results conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode and after the speakers' presentation, there will be a question and answer session to ask a question. During this session, you'll need to press star one one on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised. To withdraw your question, please press star one one. Again. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Justin Schaumburg, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Justin Schoenberg - Matson Inc - Investor Relations



Thanks, please.



Joining me on the call today are Matt Cox, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Joe Lennie, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Slides from this presentation are available for download at our website, www.Mattson.com under the Investors tab.



