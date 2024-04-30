Q1 2024 10X Genomics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the 10x Genomics First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded.



And I would like to turn the call over to Cassie Corneau, Manager of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance. Please go ahead.



Cassie Corneau - 10x Genomics, Inc. - Manager of IR and Strategic Finance



Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Earlier today, 10x Genomics released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. If you have not received this news release or if you would like to be added to the company's distribution list, please send an e-mail to [email protected]. An archived webcast of this call will be available on the Investor tab of the company's website, 10xgenomics.com, for at least 45 days following this call.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to