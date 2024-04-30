Q1 2024 Silk Road Medical Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Silk Road Medical's 2024 first-quarter earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question and answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Marissa Bass with Gilmartin Group. Please go ahead.



Marissa Bych - Gilmartin Group - Investor Relations



Great. Thank you for joining today's call. Earlier today, Silk Road Medical released financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions for the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that relate to expectations or predictions of