Q1 2024 Pinterest Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Andrew Somberg -



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. Welcome to Pinterest's Earnings Call for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2024. My name is Andrew Somberg, and I'm Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury for Pinterest. Joining me on today's call are Bill Ready, Pinterest's CEO; and Julia Donnelly, our CFO.



We are providing a slide presentation to accompany our commentary. This conference call also being webcast. Please refer to our Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com to find today's presentation, webcast and earnings press release. Some of the statements that we make today regarding our performance, operations and outlook may be considered forward-looking, and such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties