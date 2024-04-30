Q1 2024 Werner Enterprises Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Werner Enterprises First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Chris Neil, Senior Vice President of Pricing and Strategic Planning. Please go ahead.



Chris C. Neil - Werner Enterprises, Inc. - SVP of Pricing & Strategic Initiatives



Good afternoon, everyone.



Earlier today, we issued our earnings release with our first quarter results. The release and a supplemental presentation are available in the Investors section of our website at werner.com. Today's webcast is being recorded and will be available for replay later today.



Please see the disclosure statement on Slide 2 of the presentation as well as the disclaimers in our earnings release related to forward-looking statements. Today's remarks contain forward-looking statements that may involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. The company reports results using non-GAAP