Q1 2024 Credit Acceptance Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Jay D. Martin - Credit Acceptance Corporation - CFO



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Credit Acceptance Corporation First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. As you read our news release posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.creditacceptance.com, and as you listen to this conference call, please recognize both contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law.



These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Many of which are beyond our control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties include those spelled out in the cautionary statement regarding