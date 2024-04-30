Q1 2024 Global Industrial Co Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Global Industries' (sic - "Global Industrial") first-quarter 2024 earnings call.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mike Smargiassi of Plunkett Group. Please go ahead.



Mike Smargiassi - The Plunkett Group - Investor Relations



Thank you, and welcome to the Global Industrial first-quarter 2024 earnings call. Leading today's call will be Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer; and Tex Clark, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Formal remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session.



During the call, we will reference both GAAP and organic metrics. Organic reflects the performance of the Global Industrial business exclusive of the May 2023 and off acquisition.



Today's discussion may include certain forward-looking statements. It should be understood that actual results could differ materially from those projected due to a number of factors, including those described under the forward-looking statements caption and under Risk Factors in the