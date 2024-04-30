Q1 2024 Redwood Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Redwood Trust Inc. First Quarter 2024 financial results conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Caitlin Edwards, Redwood's Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Kaitlyn Mauritz - Redwood Trust Inc - SVP, Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our first quarter 2024 earnings conference call with me on today's call are Chris about a chief executive officer Dash Robinson, President and brokerage of Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I want to remind you that certain statements made during management's presentation today with respect to future financial and business performance may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We encourage you to read the Company's annual report and Form 10-K, which provides a