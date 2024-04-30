Q1 2024 Huron Consulting Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Huron Consulting Group's webcast to discuss financial results for the first quarter 2024. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



Before we begin, I would like to point all of you to the disclosure at the end of the company's news release for information about any forward-looking statements that may be made or discussed on this call. The news release is posted on Huron's website. Please review that information along with the filings with the SEC for a disclosure of factors that may impact subjects discussed in this afternoon's webcast. The company will be discussing one or more non-GAAP financial measures. Please look at the earnings release and on Huron's website for all of the disclosures required by the SEC, including reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP numbers.



And now I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Mark Hussey, Chief Executive Officer and President of Huron Consulting Group. Mr. Hussey, please go ahead.



C. Mark Hussey - Huron Consulting Group Inc. - President, CEO