Q3 2024 Axos Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Axos Financial Inc's third quarter 2024 earnings call and webcast. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Johnny Lai, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Johnny.



Johnny Lai - Axos Financial Inc - Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, and Investor Relations



Thanks, Kevin. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for your interest in Axos. Joining us today for Axos Financial Inc.'s third-quarter 2024 financial results conference call are the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Garrabrants; and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Derrick Walsh.



Greg and Eric will review and comment on the financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024, and we will be available to answer questions after the prepared remarks.



Before we begin, I would like to remind listeners that prepared remarks made on this call