Q3 2024 Super Micro Computer Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Super Micro Computer Fiscal Q3 2024 Results on April 30, 2024. With us today, Charles Liang, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer; David Weigand, CFO; and Michael Staiger, Vice President of Corporate Development.



Michael Thomas Staiger - Super Micro Computer, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development



Good afternoon, and thank you for attending Supermicro's call to discuss financial results for the third quarter, which ended March 31, 2024. With me today are Charles Liang, Founder and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and David Weigand, Chief Financial Officer. By now, you should have received a copy of the news release from the company that was distributed at the close of regular trading and is available on the company's website.



As a reminder, during today's call, the company will refer to a presentation that is available to participants in the Investor